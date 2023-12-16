TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.56. 3,687,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average of $255.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

