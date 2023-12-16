TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 831 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

RDVY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 1,083,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,299. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

