TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,093,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,686,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

