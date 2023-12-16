TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,463.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

ABT stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. 13,316,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.