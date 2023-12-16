TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.58. 1,107,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.