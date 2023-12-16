TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $410.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,155. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $411.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

