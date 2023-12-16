TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 185,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,572,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $77.14. 288,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

