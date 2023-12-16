TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.68. 8,666,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.41. The company has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

