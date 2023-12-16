TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 233.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 667,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,230. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

