TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.03. 4,354,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.75.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

