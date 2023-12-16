TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,763. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.74 and a one year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

