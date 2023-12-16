TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 715,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,522. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

