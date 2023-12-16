TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $44.78 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 9,407,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

