TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 51,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

