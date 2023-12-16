TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.74. 1,021,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,803. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $213.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average of $194.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

