TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 3.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,413,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 217,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 1,152,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

