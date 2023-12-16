TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 1,322,253 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

