TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 253,015 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 515,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,810. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

