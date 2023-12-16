TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,373 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 137,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

