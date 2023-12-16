TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,559 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.75. 235,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.12. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.