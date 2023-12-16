TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.27. 14,995,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

