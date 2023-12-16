Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $18.10 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Featured Stories

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

