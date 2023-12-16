Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.20

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 936706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 91.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 193,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,632 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

