U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

