U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 877,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:USPH traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 199,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

