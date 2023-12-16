Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
About Ucore Rare Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ucore Rare Metals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.