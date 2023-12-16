Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.