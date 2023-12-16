UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 20,249 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $173.00.

On Friday, November 24th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50.

On Tuesday, November 21st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00.

UFPT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.30. 135,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,013. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

