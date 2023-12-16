Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 328,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

