Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNCY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 328,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.