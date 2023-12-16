Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 328,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

