Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.52

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $243.52 and last traded at $243.52, with a volume of 275564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $214.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

