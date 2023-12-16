Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Cut by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.13. The company had a trading volume of 604,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,513. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.08.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.