Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $13.23 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

