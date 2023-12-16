Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Upexi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upexi

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 90,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,073.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Upexi in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the second quarter valued at $290,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upexi Stock Down 7.0 %

UPXI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 62,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Upexi has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 16.21%.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.