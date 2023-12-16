Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,943,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,052,332 shares.The stock last traded at $45.68 and had previously closed at $42.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,065 shares of company stock worth $3,171,416 in the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.