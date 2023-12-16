Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $8.50 at TD Securities

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 639.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

