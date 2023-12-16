UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.98

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 1758248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

UWM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

