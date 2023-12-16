Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Cut by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

VMI traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.05. The company had a trading volume of 466,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.89. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

