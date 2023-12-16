Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.00.

VMI opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

