Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 3,146 shares.The stock last traded at $56.10 and had previously closed at $45.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VALU

Value Line Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.