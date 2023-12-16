VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.34% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $534,000.

DURA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 9,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2943 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

