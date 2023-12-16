VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,071,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GDX opened at $30.99 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

