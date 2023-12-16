VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. 1,107,142 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

