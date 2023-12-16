VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYD opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

