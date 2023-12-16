Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 245.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $201,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $115.79.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

