Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.51. 149,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,731. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

