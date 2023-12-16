Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $170.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.