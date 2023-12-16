Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 33.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,654 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

