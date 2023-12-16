Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 281,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 461,377 shares.The stock last traded at $80.64 and had previously closed at $79.02.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

