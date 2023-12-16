Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

