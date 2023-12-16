Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 25.9% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,001. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

