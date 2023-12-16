Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 18,248,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

